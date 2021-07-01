Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Shopify by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $175,531,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Susquehanna upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,421.38.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,460.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,552.23. The company has a market capitalization of $181.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.50, a P/E/G ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,247.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

