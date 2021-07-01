Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 11,900 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 466.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 33,806 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 197.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 204,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 135,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.