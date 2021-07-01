Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 12,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 38,052 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,503,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,180,744. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APO opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $62.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

