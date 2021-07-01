Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 8,717 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 29.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Crown by 13.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 23.9% in the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,877,000 after purchasing an additional 353,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.45. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

