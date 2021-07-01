GYEN (GYEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $132,000.00

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $20.01 million and $132,000.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00046426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00142726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00171209 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,611.41 or 0.99832789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002914 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.