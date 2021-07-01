Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Short Interest Up 85.2% in June

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the May 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 952,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 3,456.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

HA opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.82.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HA. MKM Partners began coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

