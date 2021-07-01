Head to Head Comparison: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

98.3% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Hawaiian and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 27.25% 7.67% 0.91% ServisFirst Bancshares 43.87% 19.16% 1.59%

Dividends

First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Hawaiian pays out 71.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Hawaiian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Hawaiian and ServisFirst Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 2 2 0 0 1.50 ServisFirst Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

First Hawaiian currently has a consensus price target of $19.63, indicating a potential downside of 30.75%. ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 41.16%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than ServisFirst Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Hawaiian and ServisFirst Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $780.14 million 4.74 $185.75 million $1.45 19.54 ServisFirst Bancshares $419.14 million 8.78 $169.57 million $3.13 21.72

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than ServisFirst Bancshares. First Hawaiian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats First Hawaiian on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, commercial lease financing, and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 54 branches in Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Lanai, Guam, and Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. First Hawaiian, Inc. is a subsidiary of BancWest Corporation.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. The company also offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. In addition, it holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 21 full-service banking offices located in Jefferson, Shelby, Madison, Montgomery, Houston, Mobile, and Baldwin Counties in Alabama; Escambia and Hillsborough Counties in Florida; Cobb and Douglas Counties in Georgia; Charleston County, South Carolina; and Davidson County, Tennessee, as well as loan production offices in Columbus, Georgia, Sarasota, Florida, and Summerville, South Carolina. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.