Head-To-Head Contrast: QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP)

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get QDM International alerts:

This table compares QDM International and BRP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A BRP Group $240.92 million 10.64 -$15.70 million $0.23 115.87

QDM International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRP Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for QDM International and BRP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A BRP Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

BRP Group has a consensus target price of $31.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.82%. Given BRP Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRP Group is more favorable than QDM International.

Risk & Volatility

QDM International has a beta of -3.88, indicating that its stock price is 488% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRP Group has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of QDM International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of BRP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A -1,084.65% BRP Group -0.75% 8.88% 4.56%

Summary

BRP Group beats QDM International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QDM International

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. It sells a range of insurance products consisting of life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and homeowner insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for QDM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QDM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.