Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 90.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,803,000 after purchasing an additional 411,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,268,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,251,000 after buying an additional 95,264 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,754,000 after buying an additional 816,587 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,862,000 after buying an additional 88,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

HI stock opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.78. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

