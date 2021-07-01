Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $19,261,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,937 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $93.93 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

