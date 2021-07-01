Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $209,000 in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,092 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,267,000 after purchasing an additional 253,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,654,000 after purchasing an additional 264,390 shares during the period. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $120.92 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $63.72 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

