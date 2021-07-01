Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,009 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.70. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

