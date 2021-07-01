Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 135,102 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TELUS were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of TELUS by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,312,000 after purchasing an additional 236,281 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in TELUS by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 216,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TELUS by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in TELUS by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 152,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of TU opened at $22.43 on Thursday. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.23%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

