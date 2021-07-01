Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 12,400 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Angi were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Angi by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Angi by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Angi by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANGI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

