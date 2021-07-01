Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $176,000 Position in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCR. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $683,000. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd acquired a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $3,886,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter worth $312,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Score Media and Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Score Media and Gaming in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCR stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $43.80.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 280.86% and a negative return on equity of 196.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

