Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $21,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCARU. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $11,753,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $8,840,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $8,176,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $8,169,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,963,000.

Healthcare Services Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

