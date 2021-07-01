HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Get HealthStream alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HealthStream has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $27.94 on Monday. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $28.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $881.59 million, a P/E ratio of 96.34 and a beta of 0.30.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.