Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.64. The company has a market cap of $185.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.90. Heartland BancCorp has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $96.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $2.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $2.28. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

