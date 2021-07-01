Hegic (HEGIC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.19 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Hegic has a market capitalization of $39.89 million and $1.19 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003284 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00019094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.84 or 0.00699739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,565.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

