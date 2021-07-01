Heineken’s (HEINY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEINY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

Heineken stock opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.87. Heineken has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

