Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heska by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,202,000 after acquiring an additional 267,746 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth about $21,731,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Heska by 144.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,305,000 after acquiring an additional 92,285 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Heska by 735.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 76,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth about $11,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSKA traded up $6.61 on Thursday, hitting $236.34. 3,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,293. Heska has a 52-week low of $86.82 and a 52-week high of $235.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.37 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

