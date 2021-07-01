Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.41

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.41 and last traded at $93.41, with a volume of 7890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.28.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,197 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 90,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

