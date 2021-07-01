Horizon Investments LLC Buys Shares of 23,106 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,374,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $354.34. 1,488,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,456,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $247.08 and a 1 year high of $355.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

