Horizon Investments LLC Invests $83.09 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,473,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,090,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Horizon Investments LLC owned approximately 0.83% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 39,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,406. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

