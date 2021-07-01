Horizon Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 876.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 25,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $885,209,000 after purchasing an additional 76,969 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 1,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $320.52. The company had a trading volume of 129,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,541. The company has a market cap of $340.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.22 and a one year high of $345.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

