Horizon Investments LLC Takes $3.55 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.02. 337,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,629,793. The company has a market capitalization of $321.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.86.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

