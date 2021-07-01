Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 45,292 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

