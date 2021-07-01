Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HBM. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.31.

Shares of HBM opened at C$8.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$3.92 and a 12-month high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$438.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at C$378,070.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

