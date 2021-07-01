Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

