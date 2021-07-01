Humaniq Trading Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $72,904.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00054641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.23 or 0.00715546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.13 or 0.07942859 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.