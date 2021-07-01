Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) PT Raised to GBX 24 at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 24 ($0.31) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 19.33 ($0.25). 651,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 18.60 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 42.74 ($0.56). The stock has a market cap of £75.88 million and a PE ratio of 5.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.32.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

