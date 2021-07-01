Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Reaches $34,570.43 on Top Exchanges

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $18.87 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $34,570.43 or 1.00744588 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00045936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00138345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00168943 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,311.43 or 0.99989790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

