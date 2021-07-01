Hush Achieves Market Cap of $2.71 Million (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $69.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.00365185 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00141870 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00187513 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

