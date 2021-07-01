HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HyreCar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $437.31 million, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 2.87. HyreCar has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. The company had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grace Mellis sold 32,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $563,502.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,617.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,241,888.93. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,991. 14.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HyreCar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

