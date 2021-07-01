IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.57

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.57 and last traded at C$3.60, with a volume of 137240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMG shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.84.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.08.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.