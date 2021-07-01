Ï„Bitcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $41,434.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $17,476.34 or 0.50222643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $41,434.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00046495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00140636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00170974 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,858.69 or 1.00175184 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.