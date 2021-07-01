Ï„Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.66 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $272,490.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $15,027.81 or 0.44847223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00136261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00168401 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,540.89 or 1.00095491 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

