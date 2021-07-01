Iconic Token Tops One Day Volume of $2,282.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $2,282.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00136381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00170429 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,347.69 or 1.00413034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,957,313 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

