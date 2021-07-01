Idena (IDNA) Price Reaches $0.0804 on Exchanges

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Idena has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $24,906.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00046051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00138136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00169199 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018461 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 70,627,949 coins and its circulating supply is 44,863,325 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

