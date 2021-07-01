IDEX Price Reaches $0.0384 on Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $22.24 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00054728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00019332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.03 or 0.00708233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.02 or 0.07766364 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

