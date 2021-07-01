IG Gold Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. IG Gold has a total market cap of $5.68 million and $18,593.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IG Gold has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001984 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00046264 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00054143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.