Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) versus Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Head to Head Comparison

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Immatics and Genocea Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immatics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Genocea Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Immatics currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.88%. Genocea Biosciences has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 209.83%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Immatics.

Risk & Volatility

Immatics has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Immatics and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immatics N/A N/A -63.67% Genocea Biosciences N/A -447.63% -52.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immatics and Genocea Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immatics $35.70 million 5.84 -$229.06 million ($1.82) -6.38 Genocea Biosciences $1.36 million 93.66 -$43.71 million ($1.11) -2.11

Genocea Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Immatics. Immatics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Immatics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, an anti-tumor therapy, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies includes IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumor; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101, a multi-target precision immunotherapy; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications; Amgen Inc.; and MorphoSys to develop novel antibody-based therapies against various cancer antigens that are recognized by T cells. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy using neoantigen-targeted peripheral cells for ATLAS identified anti-tumor antigens that are used to manufacture peripheral blood-derived tumor-specific T cell therapy; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, delivering adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

