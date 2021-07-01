Impreso (OTCMKTS:ZCOM) Shares Down 4.5%

Impreso, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZCOM)’s share price was down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99.

About Impreso (OTCMKTS:ZCOM)

Impreso, Inc manufactures and distributes various paper and film products for commercial and home use in the United States and internationally. Its products include engineering rolls, wide format ink jet media, desk top ink jet media, computer paper, jumbo laser rolls, laser cut sheets, thermal fax paper, copy paper, POS, add rolls, ribbons, cleaning cards, and laser and inkjet cartridges, as well as labels, tags, and tickets.

