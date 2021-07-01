indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Up to $9.85

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $10.13. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 6,474 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 0.17.

About indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

