Insider Buying: Goldeneye Resources Corp. (CVE:GOE) Director Buys 253,000 Shares of Stock

Goldeneye Resources Corp. (CVE:GOE) Director Jatinder Singh Bal acquired 253,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$18,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,312.50.
Shares of CVE:GOE opened at C$0.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Goldeneye Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.21 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.
Goldeneye Resources Company Profile
Further Reading: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Goldeneye Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldeneye Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.