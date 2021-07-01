Insider Buying: Goldeneye Resources Corp. (CVE:GOE) Director Buys 253,000 Shares of Stock

Goldeneye Resources Corp. (CVE:GOE) Director Jatinder Singh Bal acquired 253,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$18,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,312.50.

Shares of CVE:GOE opened at C$0.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Goldeneye Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.21 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

Goldeneye Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and internationally. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Big Mike precious metal project located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada.

