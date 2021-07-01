Insider Buying: IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) Insider Purchases £24,360 in Stock

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) insider Aedhmar Hynes purchased 21,000 shares of IP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £24,360 ($31,826.50).

LON:IPO opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.52) on Thursday. IP Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 136 ($1.78). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IPO shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) price target on shares of IP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on IP Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

