Insider Buying: Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Buys $1,258,500.00 in Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Alexandra K. Nolan acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,258,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43. Norwood Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 33,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 124.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 34.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 21.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

