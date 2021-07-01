Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells $3,358,811.00 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

APO opened at $62.20 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

