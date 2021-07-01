Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Sells 308 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 308 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.06, for a total value of $107,510.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $349.65. 156,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.26. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $189.07 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BeiGene by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. HSBC boosted their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.33.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

