Insider Selling: Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $351.56 million, a PE ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.64. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $30.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

